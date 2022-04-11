After eight seasons, Black-ish will be ending its run on the 19th of this month. As a way to celebrate this groundbreaking show, The National Museum of African American History and Culture had a special viewing of the series finale. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross attended the event in person, along with other members of the cast of Black-ish. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was on hand and spoke to the stars as they said farewell to the show that changed their lives.

