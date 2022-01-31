THE MONSTER JAM TOUR HEATS UP D.C.

Snow and freezing temperatures did not stop thousands of people from heading to Capital One Area to see the biggest automobiles in Motor Sports.

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke to Weston Anderson, the new driver of Grave Digger. Weston, the son of the founder and original driver, opens up on sitting behind the wheel of the world’s most famous monster truck, Grave Digger.

The Driver of Whiplash, Brianna Mahon, told Jimmy Alexander what you can expect from attending a Monster Jam in person.

Watch the video and enjoy the sights and sounds of Monster Jam!