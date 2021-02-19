The Batman ‘is hit by Covid-19 delays AGAIN as Robert Pattinson’s stunt double tests positive for coronavirus’

The Batman has been hit by more delays amid the Covid-19 crisis, as Robert Pattinson’s stunt double has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

According to reports on Wednesday, the actor’s stuntman and his bubble have to now isolate for ten days, making it the third time coronavirus has impacted production.

Robert tested positive for the virus back in September, while another stunt double had contracted it in November, leading to further delays amid the global pandemic.

A source told the publication: ‘Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large.

‘While this proves Warner Bros’ testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film’s most spectacular scenes.’

The source went on: ‘The movie is still on track to wrap next month and when it does, I think everyone will be breathing a sigh of relief.’

MailOnline has contacted Warner Bros. spokespeople for comment.

It comes after filming was reportedly hit with yet another setback when a stuntman tested positive for Covid-19 in November.

At the time, sources claimed the stuntman, who was part of a bubble with nine other crew members, would not return to set until Christmas after they all quarantined for 14 days.

