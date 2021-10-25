The Ba’Naka IS BACK!

HOW DYING MADE DUSTIN SCHADD WANT TO LIVE.
Nightclubs, brunches, and bingo have been less colorful lately in the District, due to the absence of one D.C.’s most beloved drag artists… Ba’Naka.
A heart-related issue sent Ba’Naka to the hospital, and for the next several months they had to battle nearly dying, Covid, relearning to walk, all while being alone.
Dustin Schadd, the person behind the brassy, beautiful Ba’Naka sat down with DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander and shared how surviving… made them a better person.
This week, Ba’Naka returns to the stage in Washington D.C. Find out more at Instagram.com/banakadev or Twitter.com/BaNakaDEV