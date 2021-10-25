The Ba’Naka IS BACK!

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOW DYING MADE DUSTIN SCHADD WANT TO LIVE.

Nightclubs, brunches, and bingo have been less colorful lately in the District, due to the absence of one D.C.’s most beloved drag artists… Ba’Naka.
A heart-related issue sent Ba’Naka to the hospital, and for the next several months they had to battle nearly dying, Covid, relearning to walk, all while being alone.
Dustin Schadd, the person behind the brassy, beautiful Ba’Naka sat down with DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander and shared how surviving… made them a better person.
This week, Ba’Naka returns to the stage in Washington D.C. Find out more at Instagram.com/banakadev or Twitter.com/BaNakaDEV

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories