Teen Goes Viral With Custom T-Shirt Business — Joins RTM

You can learn a lot from YouTube. Not all of it is useful, but sometimes it works out. Case in point, Adriana wanted to get a job, but at 12, she was too young. That didn’t stop her, though. Instead, she learned how to make custom t-shirts by watching YouTube videos! In the two years since, her business has gone viral and taken off. We are so impressed with her business, [Sisterhood Designs](http://thesisterhooddesigns.com), that we wanted to know more. Both Adriana and her dad join our *RTM* hosts via Zoom to talk t-shirts and what it’s like being a young entrepreneur.