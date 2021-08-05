Thank goodness for people like [Tomasz Furmanek](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHSKfZf17xVL0dGf-QqJrIw), who show us beautiful locations we have to add to our vacation bucket list. Places like the Nærøydalselva River in Norway. His kayaking adventure makes it seem as if he truly traveled to a fantasy world that you’d only see in the movies. Can we go now, please?
Take Us Away To A Picturesque River In Norway
by: Foster MeyersonPosted:
