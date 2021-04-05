Surprise! Moms Are Getting Heartwarming Reunions!

Brenda has been fighting stage four breast cancer. That’s a hard fight for anyone, but it also tends to make things like birthdays all the more difficult to celebrate. But we bet Brenda will be celebrating now because her daughter Brittany came home to surprise her mom for her birthday!

Then, David studies in Beirut while his mom works in Dubai. The two have always been really close, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, mom and son haven’t seen each other. That’s why David decided to surprise his mom by coming home and bringing her doughnuts! Can David surprise us too?

