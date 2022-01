Hours before the premiere of season two of Superman & Lois, Smallville’s favorite parents joined Jimmy Alexander.

During the interview, Tyler Hoechlin shows how to use a dog as a ‘ring light,” Elizabeth Tulloch explains why she is “Mom of the Year,” plus, you’ll find out if it was Superman or Lois that learned the “birds and bees” from watching The Movie: Porky’s.

