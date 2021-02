ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- A charity camp designed to bring ill children together and help them recover is now beginning a healing process of its own after a devastating fire.

Earlier this month, more than a dozen structures were damaged at the Hole in the Wall Gang camp when a fire broke out at the facility. The camp was founded by famed actor Paul Newman in 1988, and it regularly welcomed an estimated 20,000 sick kids per year prior to COVID-19 disruptions last year.