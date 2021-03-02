Superman Flies High to The Washington Post

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

Flip straight to the back page of today’s STYLE section in The Washington Post. Read about Jill, Woody, Soon-Yi and Mia later. DCW50’s / CW’s “Superman” is flying high over Washington. Last week’s premier of “Superman & Lois” was the highest-rated night on the CW network in the past two years. TONIGHT is the night on DCW50….the season premiere of “THE FLASH” at 8, followed by “SUPERMAN & LOIS” AT 9. Tonight on DCW50…then at 10 – one full hour of “Seinfeld.” It never stops on DCW50. Where Fun Happens. Jimmy Alexander interviewed Superman & Lois last week – check it out here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Exclusives

More DCW Community Events

Trending Stories