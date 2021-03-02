Superman Flies High to The Washington Post

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WCMH) — When driver Stefan Parsons takes the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300, a certain Shiba Inu will be riding along as a sponsor.

Sean Taylor, founder and CEO of Springrates, the car's main sponsor, says he immediately saw an opportunity to bring back Dogecoin - the cryptocurrency originally started as a joke - in NASCAR as popularity and traction has increased on social media platforms.