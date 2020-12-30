Stimulus checks are finally their way! See Additional details on who gets them first!

Stimulus checks are finally on their way to bank accounts and some Americans may have received them as early as Tuesday night and continue into next week according to the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Americans who do not have direct deposit set up with the IRS from their 2019 tax return, will receive paper check or a debit card that will take a bit longer.

The latest Covid relief bill includes direct checks of $600 for eligible adults and $600 per dependent, meaning a family of four could receive $2,400. Individuals who earned less than $75,000 and those married filing jointly who earned less than $150,000 in 2019 are eligible for the full amount.

Those who made more are eligible for reduced stimulus checks. But, the checks phase out completely for individuals that earned $87,000 and couples that made $174,000 in 2019.

