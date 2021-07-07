Stepping Up To Help A Stranded Truck Driver

Lots of us have probably been stuck behind a vehicle stopped dead in the road. Or even worse, maybe you’ve BEEN the person stuck in the middle of the road. When that happens, we hope somebody stops to lend us a helping hand, as one motorcyclist did in this clip. Even something as simple as helping to push the stranded vehicle out of a traffic lane can make a big difference. Keep that in mind next time you see a stranded driver!

