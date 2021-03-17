Stay Inside And Drift Your (RC) Car!

Did your parents ever tell you to take your RC toy cars and go outside to play? Yeah, well, [RCDriftTok](https://www.instagram.com/rcdrifttok/) apparently didn’t listen, and we’re glad. Somebody asked them to put together some of their best RC drifting tricks, and we’re scratching our heads at how they can be this good? The compilation is full of pin-point accuracy when it comes to knocking down miniature soda bottles, drifting around obstacles, and even perfectly parallel parking. And they did this all on the carpet! How?!