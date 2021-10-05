State says Lee statue removal cost over $2 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services reported that Virginia spent over $2.17 million to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond, which is more than double what was originally approved for the project.

Documents from the Department of General Services show the total cost of removing the statue from Monument Avenue was $2,170.758.62. Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam’s office told 8News the General Assembly approved $1.1 million for the project.

Here is a breakdown of the cost for the project:

The company contracted to move Richmond’s Confederate statues for $1.8 million was NAH, LLC. This choice came under scrutiny last year after Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray pointed out that the company is linked to one of Stoney’s political contributors, Devon Henry. NAH, LLC. is a shell company created by the firm Team Henry Enterprises, LLC.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring investigated the contract to remove the statute, but ultimately found no criminal intent with the situation.