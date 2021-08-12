Squirrel Triggers Animal-Feeding Chain Reaction Machine

Want to see something nuts? Check out this Rube Goldberg Machine! [Creezy](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMJUkbZEHKF7KY8sA0zeaAg) created a chain reaction machine and waited 14 hours for a lucky squirrel to come and set off the contraption. When one finally did, the intricate gadget went off without a hitch, releasing bird seeds and nuts into the open for the local wildlife. The cute critters that came for snacktime make this our favorite Rube Goldberg Machine yet!

