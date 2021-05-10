Speedflying Through A Narrow Pass & Going Wingsuit Flying

Speedflyers are natural adventure seekers. Just take Marius Beck Dahle, for example. Not only is he an incredibly good speedflyer, but he can maneuver through a narrow mountain passage just like an X-Wing fighter from Star Wars! We’re going to need a longer edge for our seats because we keep falling off as we watch Dahle do his thing.

Speaking of adventure, how fast do you think a wingsuit flyer can go? Well, thanks to Jän Verhaeren, we have an idea. He went flying through the air at about 110 mph! Verhaeren lives for this sort of thing. His [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/verjanfpv/) is full of amazing BASE jumping videos you can check out.