[RyanFlies](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uznVYyabtF4&t=14s) knows a thing or two about flight. Not only is he in the Air Force, but he likes to spend his spare time flying his drone around Italy as well. And what better way to get use out of both those skills than to film some epic speedlfying footage over the province of Trentino in Italy?
Speedflying Over Mountaintops And Rooftops In Trentino, Italy
by: Foster MeyersonPosted: / Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter