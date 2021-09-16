Speedflying Over Mountaintops And Rooftops In Trentino, Italy

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[RyanFlies](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uznVYyabtF4&t=14s) knows a thing or two about flight. Not only is he in the Air Force, but he likes to spend his spare time flying his drone around Italy as well. And what better way to get use out of both those skills than to film some epic speedlfying footage over the province of Trentino in Italy?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories