Special Ceremonies Call For Special Surprises

Carleton recently got his Master’s degree in Education and Human Resources — a milestone his mom Stephanie is very proud of, and rightly so. He told his mom he couldn’t make it home to celebrate his virtual graduation, but he’s surprising her instead, and her reaction couldn’t be sweeter. Congratulations, Carleton!

And congratulations are also in order for Nathan, who’s being promoted to Corporal! Little does Nathan know, his dad Jason has been working with his Master Sergeant, who Jason also served in the Marines with, to coordinate a special surprise for his son. Not only is he surprising Nathan by flying to Hawaii, but he’s also going to be the one to pin him during his ceremony! This one’s giving us all the feels.