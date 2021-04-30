Sons Plan Special Surprises For Mom

Libho may be the winner of “Love Island South Africa,” but in this video, he’s surprising the woman that loves him most: His mom! The two are reuniting after 12 weeks apart, and his mom’s reaction couldn’t be sweeter.

Over in Georgia, Cruz’s parents are celebrating their 30th anniversary with their loved ones. But, little does Mom Carly know, a special surprise is coming her way! Cruz has arranged for her best friend Tya to come out for the party, and the two haven’t seen each other in years. This one’s giving us all the feels!