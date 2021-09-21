Son Surprises Mom After Seven Years Away

Godswill Sab Uzoma left home to travel back in 2015 and just hasn’t had the time to go home to visit since. However, recently he found the time to surprise his mom at her church just ahead of Mother’s Day. After Uzoma reached out to the Church Reverend, they set up this sweet surprise during Sunday Service. Not only did he make his mom’s heart swell with joy, but he also brought along gifts to make the day just that much better.

