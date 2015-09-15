“So Others Might Eat” Restores Hope & Dignity In DC’s Homeless

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Local organization “So Others Might Eat,” (SOME), believes that the church should be involved with serving the poor and needy —a belief that Pope Francis shares. SOME is an interfaith, community-based organization that exists to help the poor and homeless of our nation’s capital. NewsPlus’ Mark Segraves spoke with Father John Adams, the President of SOME, and found out more about how this group is restoring hope and dignity in DC’s homeless, one person at a time.

