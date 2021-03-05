Smash-and-grab robber targets TikTok’s Fleetwood Mac skateboarder guy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nathan Apodaca, the viral Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” skateboarder, is down on his luck after a trip to San Francisco with his family last week.

According to TMZ, Apodaca’s two rental cars were broken into after parking in a garage near Twin Peaks Overlook.

Twin Peaks happens to be a hotspot for robberies. SF District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman tweeted out about a news reporter being robbed at gunpoint while interviewing someone about car break-ins on Wednesday.

According to the report, Apodaca’s family lost “credit cards, checks, sunglasses, reading glasses and some wallets filled with identifying information.”

Estimated loss of damage is around $4,000.

This isn’t the first time Apodaca had bad luck with cars.

His car broke down back in September, but it led him to posting a TikTok that now has over 80 million views.

The video shows him drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

According to Billboard, the 1977 No. 1 hit had its biggest streaming week ever, with over 8.47 million streams, thanks to the viral TikTok.

The video also inspired a San Francisco artist to create a mural of Apodaca that can be seen outside the CVS at Haight and Fillmore Streets.

Smash and grab car break-ins continue to be a common issue for many people in San Francisco.

Reportedly, there were 942 vehicle break-ins in February 2021, or roughly 33 per day.