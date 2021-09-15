Skydiving Right Into A Cornfield

If old episodes of The Twilight Zone have taught us anything, it’s that you never want to end up in the cornfield. Greg Frucci thought he was just going to enjoy an epic day of skydiving with his buddies when his parachute became twisted mid-jump. Since he couldn’t get himself un-twisted, he cut the line and pulled his reserve parachute. That delay sent him straight into a cornfield. Luckily, Greg landed safely.

