Serving While Black Saturday, February 26, at 6:00PM on DCW50

Despite incredible racial barriers, more than 1 million African Americans served in World War II. Many like the men and women profiled in SERVING WHILE BLACK did so with distinction. Brigadier General Charles McGee flew 100 plus combat missions as a Tuskegee Airman. Thomas Mangrum joined the Black Panther unit that prevailed at the Battle of the Bulge and eventually led the Allied troops into Germany. The women of the 6888 Postal Unit sorted through a backlog of 7 million pieces of mail meant for their male counterparts, all during the Nazi blitz of London. Waverly Woodson landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. Although wounded himself, he gave medical assistance to more than 200 of his fellow soldiers.

Serving While Black airs Saturday, February 26, at 6:00PM on DCW50.