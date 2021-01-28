Serving Our Children is dedicated to the concept that all students, regardless of income or socioeconomic status, should have access to a quality education. We believe a quality education is a civil right. All students are capable of significant achievement, and a first class education is the key to unlocking the American dream and obtaining economic security. To this end, our goal is to ensure that parents have access to as many school choice options as possible. Specifically, parents should have access to quality traditional public schools, quality charter schools, and quality private schools. Serving Our Children is especially focused on ensuring that low income D.C. families have access to scholarships to enable them to send their children to private schools as one option of school choice.

The Opportunity Scholarship Program (OSP) offers scholarships – sometimes called vouchers – to low income children in the District of Columbia to attend a participating D.C. private school of their choice. It is funded under the Scholarships for Opportunity and Results (SOAR) Act, and is the only federally funded voucher program in the country. The program was enacted by Congress as part of a three-sector approach to improve educational outcomes in the District of Columbia. The SOAR Act dedicates equal funds to support traditional public schools, public charter schools, and opportunity scholarships. The OSP is a critical component of ensuring that low income families have the same opportunities as more affluent families, to choose between public schools, charter schools, and quality private schools. Currently, 95 percent of participating children are African-American and Hispanic, and the average income for participating families is less than $27,000 per year. This program has offered a lifeline for thousands of low-income families in the District who believe that a private school is or was the best option for their children.

