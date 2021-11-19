SEASON FOUR OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY TAKES FLIGHT!

While the original series in the franchise started traveling around the galaxy in 1966, now 50 years later, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is… going, where no one has gone before. 
Join DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander in Chantilly, Virginia at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Annex, the home of the Space Shuttle Discovery, the perfect place to talk to The Starfleet’s favorite couple… Dr Hugh Cruz and  Lieutenant Paul Stamets 
Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp, open up about filming during a pandemic, being queer role models, and which Star Trek character they would take to space.  

