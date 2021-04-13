Scuba Guy Helps Couple Find A Lost Tiffany Wedding Ring

If you’ve ever lost something valuable, then you’re aware of the uneasy feeling you get at the thought of never getting the item back. [Scuba Guy](http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPC937bbAwhn9hqAtJaaF8w) empathises with this feeling, so when someone needed help finding a Tiffany wedding ring, he knew he had to help out. Though Guy had to take a boat and a taxi to get to the searching location, once he got there he was able to find the ring with the help of his metal detector and make the couple very happy.