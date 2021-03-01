Riverdale star KJ Apa dons colorful coat to shop mask-free in Vancouver

Riverdale heartthrob KJ Apa stood out in a colorful puffer coat while shopping mask-free in Vancouver on Sunday.

Since November, the province has mandated the use of face masks in public spaces and those who disregard the coronavirus public health order can be fined $230 – according to CTV News.

As of Monday, there have reportedly been 867K confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada (79K in British Columbia) leading to 21,994 deaths.

On Saturday, the half-Samoan, half-Kiwi 23-year-old flaunted his muscular biceps and six-pack abs in a workout TikTok filmed by his castmate Cole Sprouse.

KJ (born Keneti James) raised eyebrows last Wednesday when he compared heading up The CW teen soap as Archie Andrews to being ‘in jail.’

‘I feel like I’m in jail a lot of the time. There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do [with the character],’ Apa lamented in Interview.

