One happy Bear / One scared Ball! Right This Minute on DCW50

DCW50
Posted: / Updated:

RIGHT THIS MINUTE!  Later tonight on DCW50 at 2:30AM

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More The CW

DCW50 Exclusives

More DCW Community Events

Trending Stories