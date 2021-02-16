Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Black History Month
WDVM Webchat
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four WV counties
Biden extends ban on foreclosures
Fatal garage fire reported in Hagerstown
‘Don’t panic,’ health officials say in response to COVID-19 vaccine delay
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Washington Huddle
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
One happy Bear / One scared Ball! Right This Minute on DCW50
DCW50
Posted:
Feb 16, 2021 / 02:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2021 / 03:10 PM EST
RIGHT THIS MINUTE! Later tonight on DCW50 at 2:30AM
Featured
Honoring Black Owned Business Excellence: The Paw Spa
Video
Honoring Black Owned Business Excellence: The Spice Suite
Video
Batwoman & The Track Coach
Video
More The CW
DCW50 Exclusives
DCW50’s Bonita Frasier Chats All-American with YOU the FANS!!!
Black Lightning’s Cress Williams talks, Covid testing, home life, season 4, and Black History Month
Video
This Just In: Web-Exclusives
Video
A New Family Moves into The White House
Video
MAGA MOB’S CAPITOL COUP
Video
Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery
Video
Cyndi Glass – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Video
Amy Saidman – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Video
Dr. Anita Knaves – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Women
Video
Jasmine Jones – 2020 DCW50 Remarkable Woman
Video
More DCW Community Events
Trending Stories
Department of Education initiates directed investigation into FCPS
Video
Weather
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs RELIEF Act into law
Video
Vaccine appointments impacted by inclement weather Saturday
New law could change name of popular road “Indian Head Highway”