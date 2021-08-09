It’s not like the world was clamoring to know which was faster, a go-kart or a dirt bike, but two friends were going to find out anyway! [MidWest MX](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYamB8VqdJdDrn1hEoPGrlg) went to visit his buddy and decided to race their vehicles in the wide-open farm fields. It looks like they had so much fun that we think every workplace should have a field like this one outside their office, complete with employee go-karts!
Racing Go-Karts And Motorcycles In A Field Is Too Much Fun!
