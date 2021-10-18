Pumpkin Spice My Life

DCW50’s Foster Meyerson decided to go bold this Fall season and Pumpkin Spice his entire life for a day!

In an attempt to get to the bottom of the Pumpkin Spice craze and push the very limits of the spice combo we dreamed up a series of recipes both bold and strangely compelling.

Special thanks to Nicklaus Leubecker for filming!

Pumpkin Spice Bread Loaf:

3 cups all-purpose flour

a generous pour of pumpkin spice

one packet instant yeast

one cup water

1-3 tsp. salt

mix and knead, rest till doubled in size, and bake at 400 for 20-30 min

Pumpkin Spice Beans on Toast:

2 eggs fried

one can of baked beans

two thick slices of Pumpkin spice bread

2 tbsp butter

pumpkin spice

Toast the bread in a pan over butter pumpkin spice and any salt and pepper you’d like to add, roast the beans in a small pot with some pumpkin spice, fry the eggs in a pan, and top with yet more pumpkin spice, then simply assemble and enjoy with a pumpkin spice latte or cold brew.

Pumpkin Spice Hummus and Crackers:

Cinnamon Pita Chips

Hummus plain

pumpkin spice

truffle powder

salt and pepper (to taste)

combine seasoning and hummus, shake pumpkin spice into a bag of chips, and enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Tuna Salad:

Tuna

pumpkin spice

mustard grain

mayo

vinaigrette

salt, pepper, msg, ajika, (whatever essentials you like)

honey/mustard/pumpkin spice

combine your tuna ingredients in a bowl, toast your leftover pumpkin spice bread, mix the honey mustard, spread on the bread, and enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Seitan:

olive oil

yellow onion chopped

2 cloves garlic

A solid sprinkle of salt, pepper, msg, pumpkin spice, and optional Ajika spice

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp pumpkin puree

1 cup vegetable broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1/4 cup chickpea flour

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 and 1/2 cups vital wheat gluten

Fry the aromatics until fragrant, toss in your spices.

Dump into a food processor with the remaining ingredients save for the vital wheat gluten and blend thoroughly.

Pour into a mixing bowl and add the vital wheat gluten then mix and knead before putting into a steamer until cooked through. let sit for up to four hours for optimal texture.

Pumpkin spice shrimp:

brew your favorite herbal tea and add pumpkin spice to it, let sit until room temperature, then shell your shrimp and marinate in the tea for 20min up to 1 hour

Pumpkin Spice Fajita:

onion

pepper

seasoning

pumpkin spice seitan

pumpkin spice shrimp

tortilla

Grill your fajita veggies in a cast-iron skillet then once softened add your proteins. once a large amount of moisture has been released from everybody toss it into a preheated oven set to broil to finish for 5-7 minutes.

once in the oven heat up a pan with butter and pumpkin spice and toast your tortilla in the mix. plate atop your toasted tortilla and enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice baked papaya:

slice papaya in half and remove seeds

mix pumpkin spice and brown sugar, dump in center of papaya, let melt and baste before baking at 450 for 40 minutes.

start this before your dinner as it takes the longest.