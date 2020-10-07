Press Cafe to offer free meals; asking for donations to benefit Pink the Basin

"I just hope that they see the spirit of camaraderie that we all feel when we can get together and help those that're close to us, and do something nice for the community."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Sewell Family of Companies is partnering with Pink the Basin for a Dine and Donate event starting next Monday.

Staff at Press Cafe says giving back to the community is a mission they foster, and supporting Pink the Basin is something they have done every October over the years.

“Breast cancer has affected a lot of people in an organization of this size – a lot of our teammates, family members…” explained of the Team Leads, Renne Elfert. “And we particularly like to choose Pink the Basin, because all of their funds stay here in West Texas.”

So much so, starting Monday, October 12, all meals at Press Cafe will be free of charge. The expenses will be paid in full through Sewell, but in return, they are asking the community for donations.

“When we found out this year that they were unable to do their big fundraiser, we got together and tried to think of some things we could do to help them. I just hope that they see the spirit of camaraderie that we all feel when we can get together and help those that’re close to us, and do something nice for the community,” said Elfert.

She says the team wanted to do something kind especially in times like these when spirits have been low. Another Team Lead, Patrick Russell, hopes the week-long event will encourage others to pay it forward.

“We just hope that people next week know that there’s so many others in the community that’re doing other fundraisers… and that there’s ways to find a time, and do your part, and offer your support.”

You can visit Press Cafe next Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6:30 PM and show your support.