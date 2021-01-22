PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man that police say wielded a .50 caliber muzzleloader as he searched for an imaginary man in the parking lot of the East Freedom Walmart now faces charges.

It was about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 when Freedom Township police were dispatched to the area of Country Lane and Repair road after a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot who was pointing a gun as if he was looking for someone, according to charges filed by Freedom Township police.