PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As rioters forced their way into the U.S Capitol, representatives in the building working to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election were told to take shelter. Local representatives are now sharing what those moments were like.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) was one of the many elected officials who were rushed out of the chamber, as President Trump's supporters stormed into the building while lawmakers were certifying the electoral vote.