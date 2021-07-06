Paying Off Mom’s Mortgage & Finding Out The Baby’s Gender

DCW50

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ms June has been through a lot over the last year, to say the least. Her eldest daughter passed away eight months ago, and she is now raising her grandson. So for her 66th birthday, the whole family pulled their resources and paid off Ms June’s mortgage. Ms June can now focus on her grandson and enjoying her life, thanks to her wonderful supportive family.

Next, can you tell if this mom-to-be is excited to learn the gender of her baby? Between all the screaming and jumping for joy when pink confetti explodes out of a balloon, it’s kind of hard for us to tell. Guess we’ll never know!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More DCW Featured
More DCW Highlights