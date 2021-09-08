This is one view of Santorini, Greece that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before! It opens with a dude stealing a quad and taking us along for the ride. Somehow, the owner intercepts the “thief,” and the footrace is on! Oliver Nordin uses parkour to make his great escape and the POV video puts us and you squarely into the action. Is anyone else out of breath after leaping and tumbling across that iconic Santorini architecture, or just us?
Parkouring Through Breathtaking Santorini
