Parents Let Autistic Son Express Himself By Drawing On Walls

3-year-old Harrison is autistic, and because he’s nonverbal, he expresses himself through art. After catching Harrison drawing on the walls one day, his parents decided to allow it rather than place restrictions on the unique way he communicates.

Harrison’s mom, [Linzy Taylor](https://beacons.page/linzy), has received some backlash on social media regarding her parenting choices — but as Linzy points out, drawing on the walls makes Harrison happy, and it doesn’t hurt anyone to let him do so. In fact, the family has even created an awesome sticker shop featuring some of the little guy’s original designs, called [Harrizona Dream](https://harrizonadream.patternbyetsy.com/)!