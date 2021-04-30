Paramotorist Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Dies Mid-Flight

Paramotorist [John Toasty](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPGtwNiita483UA5lKZeW6w) is enjoying a scenic flight over Valley Springs, California when his engine dies in mid-air. But, have no fear! He has plenty of space and plenty of altitude, so things could definitely be worse.

Despite making what could very well be the smoothest emergency landing ever, John still has a problem — because now he’s stranded in a field in the middle of nowhere. After a while of John trying to get ahold of his friends to no avail, they eventually came to pick him up. What a story — one we’re glad John lived to tell!