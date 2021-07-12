Paddling Along The Trash-Filled Dam

Josh from [Joshwideawake](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNbwJKboJeLPBusH_W4I8Q) is using his channel to bring attention to stories that don’t always make the news, but they’re no less important. For his first episode, he went to Cape Town, South Africa, and toured a polluted dam. In fact, the dam is so polluted that it’s hard to paddle his canoe through all the thick layers of trash. Josh spoke to people familiar with the situation and locals who are trying to bring attention to this problem.