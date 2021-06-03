Pa. residents urged to check electric bill after price increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Wednesday reminded electric customers that all the state’s electric distribution companies are increasing electric generation prices for non-shopping customers.

Effective June 1, energy prices are increasing between 2% and 30% for the summer months depending on the service territory. The PUC encourages residential and small business customers to conduct price “checkups” with their electric bills and, if applicable, review current contracts with their competitive suppliers.

“As summer nears and the cooling season is upon us, consumers may be looking for ways to lower monthly bills by reducing energy usage and supply costs,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

Beginning today, EDCs that have adjusted their Prices to Compare (PTCs) for residential default service customers include:

Citizens’ Electric , with an increase from 6.4477 to 6.9777 cents per kWh (up 8.2%);

, with an increase from 6.4477 to 6.9777 cents per kWh (up 8.2%); Duquesne Light , with an estimated increase from 7.07 to 7.41 cents per kWh (up 4.8%)

, with an estimated increase from 7.07 to 7.41 cents per kWh (up 4.8%) Met-Ed , with an increase from 5.418 to 6.69 cents per kWh (up 23%);

, with an increase from 5.418 to 6.69 cents per kWh (up 23%); PECO , with an increase from 6.267 cents to 6.402 cents per kWh (up 2.2%);

, with an increase from 6.267 cents to 6.402 cents per kWh (up 2.2%); Penelec , with an increase from 4.981 to 6.462 cents per kWh (up 30%);

, with an increase from 4.981 to 6.462 cents per kWh (up 30%); Penn Power , with an increase from 5.721 to 7.195 cents per kWh (up 25.8%);

, with an increase from 5.721 to 7.195 cents per kWh (up 25.8%); PPL , with an increase from 7.317 to 7.544 cents per kWh (up 3.1%);

, with an increase from 7.317 to 7.544 cents per kWh (up 3.1%); UGI Electric , with an increase from 6.119 to 6.33 cents per kWh (up 3.4%);

, with an increase from 6.119 to 6.33 cents per kWh (up 3.4%); Wellsboro Electric , with an increase from 6.3721 to 7.259 cents per kWh (up 14%); and,

, with an increase from 6.3721 to 7.259 cents per kWh (up 14%); and, West Penn Power, with an increase from 5.154 to 5.707 cents per kWh (up 11%).

Detailed information about competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings, is available on the PUC’s electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com.