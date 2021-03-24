Oscar-nominated The Goldbergs and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? star George Segal dies at age 87 ‘due to complications from bypass surgery’

The Goldbergs star George Segal has died at the age of 87, his wife Sonia said

‘The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,’ Sonia said in a statement

He was known for his roles in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf and Just Shoot Me

Segal was also famous for playing grandfather Albert ‘Pops’ Solomon on The Goldbergs since 2013

George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, romanced Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class and won laughs in the TV sitcom The Goldbergs, has died at the age of 87, his wife Sonia said on Tuesday.

‘The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,’ Sonia Segal said in a statement to entertainment outlets Variety and Deadline Hollywood.

Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles and had a life-long passion for the banjo, which he learned as a young boy and would continue to play in bands along-side his acting career.

Segal starred in a great variety of acting roles throughout his 60-year career, but it was not without its hardships. In the 1980s, when roles dried up, he admitted to turning to drugs. He credits his second wife with helping him kick the habit, but he was faced with tragedy when she sadly died in 1996.

Segal’s acting began on the New York stage and television in the early 1960s, where he also met his first wife – Marion Segal Freed – in 1956, whom he was married to for 26 years.

He quickly moved into films, playing an artist in the star-studded ensemble drama Ship of Fools and a scheming, wily American corporal in a World War Two prisoner-of-war camp in King Rat in 1965.

A native of Great Neck, New York, Segal’s most famous role was in a harrowing 1966 drama, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

The entire cast of the film, based on Edward Albee’s acclaimed play, was nominated for Academy Awards: Elizabeth Taylor and Burton for starring roles, Sandy Dennis and Segal for supporting performances. The women won Oscars, the men did not.

‘Elizabeth and Richard were the king and queen of the world at that moment and there was a lot of buzz about it,’ Segal told The Daily Beast in 2016.

‘For me, there was a great satisfaction of being involved with it.’

