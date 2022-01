Federal prosecutors have charged Stewart Rhodes and 10 other members of the far-right militia with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Less than two months earlier on November 14th, 2020, members of the Oath Keepers joined thousands of protesters in Washington D.C. for the “Million MAGA March.”

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was in attendance and spoke to Rhodes about the role of The Oath Keepers.