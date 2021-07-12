No Strand Of Hair Left Behind

If you have long hair, then you know the struggle. You’re constantly finding clumps of hair in the sink or stuck on your brush. While most of us would throw that excess hair away, Liz Lele has a different idea. She collects as much of her discarded hair as possible to create a custom wig! Over the past 18 months, Liz has collected over 6,500 individual hair strands for her project. Eventually, she hopes to donate the wig to a cancer patient.