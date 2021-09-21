Sarah’s parents and siblings thought a house tour was all they were in store for, but Sarah and Lewis had other plans. At the end of the tour, the couple unveiled a nursery to their excited family! The two were overjoyed to break the news to their three sons and entire family after waiting five years to get pregnant again. By the looks of it, this whole family is counting down the days to baby number four, and we couldn’t be happier for them!
New House, New Baby On The Way
by: Foster MeyersonPosted: / Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter