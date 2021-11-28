Need gift inspiration? These 27 products thrived during real-world testing

We’ve tested thousands of products. Now some of them are on sale.

We spend thousands of hours testing products every year, and now that the holidays have arrived, we’re thrilled that some of them are available at impressive discounts. If you’re putting together a holiday shopping list, any of these items would be well worth it for yourself or others.

Some of the stand-out products we loved in 2021 include cordless vacuums, Dyson heat styling tools and even a high-end rowing machine.

This shopping guide will point you toward our favorite products that we think are worth buying at any price point.

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100 at Samsung (was $170)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds deliver a superior sound experience for music, calls and podcasts. We found they offered a near-custom fit in-ears, and they stayed secure even when we went jogging.

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush: $100 at Amazon (was $200)

Enjoy a comprehensive brushing experience with this Bluetooth Oral-B electric toothbrush. It connects seamlessly to the companion app, and we received helpful, real-time feedback that helped us improve our brushing habits.

Eargo 5 Hearing Aids: $2,500 at Eargo (was $2,950)

These user-friendly hearing aids pick up a broad range of high- and low-frequency sounds. We appreciated their discreet design, virtually undetectable in-ear. This is a welcome alternative to over-the-ear hearing aids.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,950 at Amazon

The MacBook M1 features a vibrant Liquid Retina display and Dolby Atmos speakers, making them suitable for both viewing and creating media. Considering the ultra-long battery life carried us through several hours of movie-watching, we felt the M1 was highly conducive to travel.

Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Amazon (was $249)

Apple’s AirPods Pro delivers a premium listening experience with active noise cancellation and Adaptive EQ. We were most impressed with the convenient, one-touch transitions between listening modes and seamless access to Siri.

Sonos Roam Smart Speaker: $179 at Sonos

The Sonos Roam, a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker, is ideal for outdoor listening. The versatile speaker performed equally well when we clipped it onto our backpack during a hiking expedition and when we paired it with other Sonos devices around the home.

Personal care

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask: $48 at Youth to the People

This hyaluronic acid mask absorbs moisture and leaves skin silky-smooth. We found it was particularly effective at restoring skin’s moisture barrier, including during colder months when exposed to dry heat.

Youth to the People Superfood Peptide Eye Cream: $35 at Youth to the People

The YTTP eye cream has a lightweight consistency that makes it ideal for wear under makeup. It didn’t take us long to notice smoother results around the under-eye area, and we were pleased you could use it day and night.

Versed Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel: $20 at Versed Skincare

A one-step exfoliator, the Versed Overnight Facial resurfaces uneven textures with glycolic and lactic acid. It was non-irritating and non-drying to our skin, and we feel it’s a suitable choice for many individuals with sensitive skin.

REN Steady Flow Daily AHA Tonic Toner: $38 at REN Clean Skincare

This brightening toner is alcohol-free and suitable for most people with dry or sensitive skin. After a few weeks of use, it minimized the appearance of acne scars and hyperpigmentation on our face.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: $399 at Sephora

Dyson’s premium hairdryer delivers smoother, fast blowouts. Given its short, stout barrel, we found the Supersonic was easier to maneuver and more comfortable to hold than traditional blow dryers.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler: $599 at Bed Bath & Beyond

With half a dozen attachments, ranging from curling barrels to a smoothing brush, it’s easy to create countless styles. The efficient device reduced our styling time significantly, including for individuals with longer and thicker hair.

Supergoop! PLAY Body Mousse SPF 50 Sunscreen: $19-$34 at Supergoop

Supergoop Sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and cucumber. Compared to other sunscreens we tried, it was lightweight and easy to apply given its whipped, airy texture.

Fitness

Hydrow Rower: $1,795 at Hydrow (was $2,295)

Hydrow delivers a true-to-life rowing workout with smooth resistance and interactive rowing programs. It had a noticeably quieter operation compared to other ERG rowers we’ve used, so we felt comfortable using it in an apartment building with downstairs neighbors.

Theragun PRO Massage Gun: $399 at Therabody (was $599)

The Theragun delivers relief to sore, tight muscles with deep vibrations and targeted massage with various attachments. We were impressed at its ergonomic design, especially because we could reach some of our back muscles.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Patriot Laser Rangefinder Pack: $375 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $400)

This Bushnell rangefinder is known for its precision measurements, making it an essential golf accessory. We were most impressed with its easy-to-hold design and accuracy on various courses.

Aveny Skyline Commuter eBike: $1,499 at BlixBike (was $1,799)

This electric bike is an environmentally-friendly way to get around town quickly with less wear and tear on the body. Because the battery lasted through a solid four hours of riding, we felt Aveny Skyline was reliable enough to handle our everyday errands and commuting.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: $1,499 at NordicTrack (was $1,999)

A true Peloton competitor, the 22i delivers an immersive indoor cycling experience through virtual workouts led by top-rated instructors. We enjoyed a broad range of workouts through an exhaustive content library, and we felt motivated and engaged with every ride.

Kitchen

Brava Smart Oven: Up to $300 off at Brava

The Brava Smart Oven is an intuitive appliance that takes the hard work from healthy cooking with one-touch programs. It lived up to its “set it and forget it” promise, especially when we whipped up breakfast in a fraction of the time it normally takes us.

De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine: $700 at Amazon (was $850)

This De’Longhi espresso machine makes café-quality beverages and gives users more control over extraction than comparable models. It delivered consistent results in all the beverages we made, including lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos.

Cuisinart Elemental Collection 8-Cup Food Processor: $100 at Kohl’s (was $130)

This 8-cup Cuisinart food processor is a popular model that makes preparation easy with an extra-large feed tube and seven pre-programmed functions. We found it was particularly beginner-friendly because it’s optimized for safety, plus it has easy-to-clean parts.

Weber Spirit II Grill: $489 at Home Depot (was $519)

The Weber grill offers a spacious cooking area and warming rack. We found the cooking area accommodated a paella pan and larger roasting baskets, making it ideal for grilling large batches of food.

Home

Dyson Hot + Cool Air Purifier: $594 at Amazon (was $650)

This Dyson air purifier, a multifunctional design, cools, heats and cleans the air with a premium HEPA air filtration system. It was incredibly easy to monitor air quality, and we felt it was more effective at cleaning the air than other premium purifiers we’ve used.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Pet Vacuum: $700 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This newer Dyson cordless vacuum features a laser system that detects dust and dirt to initiate deeper cleanings. We appreciated its consistent suction power, which worked well on both carpets and hard floors.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum: $475 at Amazon

The Dyson vacuum has advanced cyclone technology to accelerate suction and resist clogging, even with lots of pet hair and dander. We were impressed with the quality of its attachments, particularly the mattress tool that removes dust and allergens from bedding.

Saatva Classic Mattress: Up to 15% off at Saatva

This Saatva mattress, which earned the seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Association, is a hotel-quality design featuring a plush 3-inch Euro pillow top. It lets sleepers rest easy through a premium support system and breathable construction.

Ecovacs DEEBOT 661 Convertible Mopping Robotic Vacuum: $145 at Kohl’s (was $300)

This robotic vacuum is equipped with reliable, powerful suction to lift deep-set dirt and debris from carpets. We were pleased to find that its battery lasts up to three hours, which meant we could do whole-house cleaning in a single cycle.

