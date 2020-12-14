Nancy Drew – Happy 90th Birthday!

Nancy Drew is looking pretty good for just turning 90! The fictional character of Nancy Drew was first introduced to the USA in December, 1930 as an amateur teenage detective hailing from “River Heights.” She lived with her dad, Carson Drew. Her mom had died when she was only three. Nancy’s original birth year when the series of books began was 1914 (she’s actually 106)! Since 1930, there have been 54 “Nancy Drew Stories” books written. The first book was “Secret of the Old Clock” in 1930, and the most recent book, “Midnight in Salem” was released in 2019.

In DCW50’s / CW version of “Nancy Drew,” which premiered on October 9, 2019, Nancy is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derailed her college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. The CW series stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy.

There have been several other incarnations of Nancy Drew on television since the mid-1970’s. From 1977-1979, The Hardy Boys / Nancy Drew Mysteries ran starring Pamela Sue Martin (Dynasty, The Poseidon Adventure).

The CW season premiere “Nancy Drew” on DCW50 in Washington, DC is slated for Wednesday, January 20th at 9PM, immediately following the new season premiere of “Riverdale” at 8PM. Check out this :30 preview of what to expect January 20th.

