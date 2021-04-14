My Pillow CEO says Costco has dropped his products

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden in March 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WTRF) — My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell told The New York Post that Costco is going to stop carrying his products because of Lindell’s claim on voting fraud in the 2020 election.

“Costco basically did a slow cancellation, slower than the other stores,” Lindell said.

Lindell said Costco “said they were going to discontinue us but they were going to honor their contract, which I’m not sure what that means.”

Major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s also have dropped his products.

The Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell, saying he falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit was part of a body of legal action filed by the voting company and other targets of claims spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.

Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer. The siege led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.