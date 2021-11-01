Multiple freezes likely this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready to freeze, literally!

This first week of November ahead promises to bring ample opportunities for freezes during the morning hours.

This will be most likely on Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night and perhaps even Friday night.

Very clear skies and an overall chilly pattern even for this time of year will drop temperatures down to around 30 degrees, so be prepared!

If you have any vegetation that would be damaged by temperatures near or slightly below freezing, bring them in as it’s a good chance we’ll get that cold this week.