Motorcyclist Survives Driver’s Reckless U-Turn

Not only was Monday International Women's Day, but it was also Louisa's birthday! Her best friend, Diana, wanted to get her a nice gift, and since Louisa had been doing all of her school work on her phone, she and some of her friends and family collaborated to gift Louisa a new MacBook Air! When it was time for Louisa to receive her gift, she was handed a huge toilet paper box and asked to open it up. At first, Louisa was confused, but when she saw what it was, she could not hold in her tears!

