Motorcyclist Survives Driver’s Reckless U-Turn

You can take all the safety precautions you want, but there’s just no way to protect against another driver making a reckless mistake. [The Real Gonzalo](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAgEJuKie8VPk3_UlCo1dbw)’s GoPro captured the moment another driver did a last-second u-turn, never giving Gonzalo a chance to avoid colliding with the car. It’s one of the worst accidents we’ve ever seen, with Gonzalo flying and bouncing off the gravel. Recovery took him months, with pelvis reconstruction and damage to his abdomen, but luckily he’s recovering nicely now.