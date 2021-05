Not all heroes wear capes; [Ben Douglass](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPyNwYVGDhTeWipI5zIIZBw) dons a motorcycle! The good Samaritan was on a ride when he noticed a large pile of screws in the middle of the road. With the help of a cop to block traffic, Ben used a magnet to quickly pick up the screws. His small deed potentially saved many vehicles from flat tires and expensive repairs!